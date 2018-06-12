New Hyundai Grandmaster Concept Unveiled at 2018 Busan Motor Show



Hyundai have unveiled the new HDC-2 Grandmaster SUV Concept at the Busan Motor Show in South Korea, which further enhances their ‘Sensous Sportiness’ design philosophy.

Hyundai’s latest design direction was first seen at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show with the HDC-1 Le Fil Rogue which highlights the brands evolved design direction. Now the HDC-2 Grandmaster has been unveiled which is a SUV. The new design incorporates the four key elements designed through harmonization – proportion, architecture, styling, and technology.



The name of the HDC-2 is derived from the game of chess, where the world’s finest chess champion is called the grandmaster. Hyundai claim all forthcoming models will be based on the ‘Sensous Sportiness’ design element, with each model to maintain it’s own distinctive character and role.

We hope that Hyundai put the Le Fil Rogue and Grandmaster into production, and eventually bring them to our shores. We believe that the Grandmaster would cater to the premium SUV segment and be positioned above the Santa Fe.

Story: Sahej Patheja