New Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Revealed

Bookings have opened for the third-generation Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS in India for a sum of Rs 11,000.

Hyundai are calling the new Grand i10 NIOS “the Athletic Millennial”. “NIOS” means “more” and the “Athletic Millennial” tag is given to the car as it offers more value, features, space and excitement. The new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS will co-exist with the current Grand i10 so as to cater to a wider audience.

The new look for the Grand i10 NIOS is in a similar vein as the new-generation Santro and consists of the Hyundai’s signature Cascading Grille that gives it a more aggressive stance. The rear bumper has been proportioned low and is wider to give it a sportier look. The new Grand i10 NIOS has been designed to be more spacious despite of its compact nature. We expect the new Grand i10 NIOS to get BS VI-compliant engines – both 1.2 petrol and diesel four-cylinder units.



Commenting on the unveiling of third-generation Grand i10 NIOS, SS Kim, MD and CEO – Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Hyundai Motor India has created benchmarks in Indian automobile industry by introducing cutting-edge technologies and best-in-segment world-class products for past 21 years. We are glad to present the all-new third-generation Grand i10 NIOS, that blends the intrinsic and intuitive beauty of the car with unique design sense constantly changing and fulfilling our customers’ expectations. With the new Grand i10 NIOS, we have created a new paradigm ensuring to maximize our customers’ emotional values in the perfect harmony with the four elements of Hyundai Design Identity: ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, such as Proportion, Architecture, Styling and Technology.

We look forward to driving the new Hyundai Grand i10 to tell you all about it.

Story: Azaman Chothia