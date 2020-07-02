New Honda WR-V BS6 Launched in India

The new Honda WR-V BS6 has been launched in India, with enhanced styling and interior elements, from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Both petrol and diesel engines are offered in two variants each.

The new Honda WR-V BS6 is here and it gets some impactful changes to make it stand out in its league. These include a bolder “Solid Wing” chrome front grille with louvre-type lower air dam, LED projector headlights with integrated daytime lights and position lamps, LED fog-lamps and LED tail-light clusters, too. The new R16 dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels stand out, as does the shark-fin antenna.

Inside, a spacious and comfortable cabin sees premium upholstery with an ‘”Emboss & Mesh” design and gets additional chrome accents to add to the premium look. Advanced equipment such as one-touch electric sunroof, auto AC with touchscreen control panel, multi-information combimeter with Eco Assist ambient rings, are joined by a tilt- and telescopic-adjustable steering column, a steering wheel with audio, voice, hands-free and cruise control buttons, a height-adjustable driver seat, start/stop button with a Honda Smart Key.

Also on offer is the DIGIPAD 2.0 advanced infotainment system that offers seamless and smart connectivity – now standard feature across all variants. It featured 7.0-inch touchscreen with audio, video and navigation system, seamless smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as built-in Satellite Linked Turn-by-Turn navigation, Live Traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, Voice Commands, Messages, Bluetooth Hands-free Telephony and Audio, and Wireless Infrared Remote.

Safety-wise, the new Honda WR-V BS6 is equipped with a range of Honda’s active and passive safety technologies offered as standard equipment. These include ABS with EBD, a rear camera with guidelines, rear parking sensors, and dual front airbags among others.

The Honda WR-V BS6 offers advanced new powertrains that achieve a fine balance of performance and economy. The petrol engine is the 1.2-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder unit with 90 hp and 110 Nm, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Claimed efficiency is 16.5 km/l as per test data.

The Honda WR-V BS6 diesel is powered by the new 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbo-diesel four engine from the Earth Dream Technology series, and delivers 100 hp and 200 Nm, mated to a six-speed manual transmission and offering a claimed 23.7 km/l. For BS6 complaince, Honda have applied advanced exhaust gas after-treatment systems including an NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) emissions in case of diesel engines. Honda’s original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40 per cent compared to the conventional DPF.

Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “Honda WR-V, the premium, sporty lifestyle vehicle features the brand’s global DNA and has been very well accepted by almost 1 lakh customers in India. We constantly work towards creating products that appeal to our customers and are extremely delighted to introduce the new WR-V with bolder new looks and feature enrichments. We are confident that the renewed WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers. We have offered the new WR-V in both petrol and diesel in BS6 regime to offer wider choice to our customers depending on their requirement.”

The ex-showroom prices for the new Honda WR-V BS6 are as follows:

1.2 i-VTEC Petrol SV MT: Rs 8.50 lakh

1.2 i-VTEC Petrol VX MT: Rs 9.70 lakh

1.5 i-DTEC Diesel SV MT: Rs 9.80 lakh

1.5 i-DTEC Diesel VX MT: Rs 11 lakh