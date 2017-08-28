New Honda Jazz ‘Privilege Edition’ Launched



Honda have launched a special-edition of the Jazz hatchback called the ‘Privilege Edition’ which is packed with a host of additional features.

The new ‘Privilege Edition’ Jazz comes equipped with the new Digipad 7.0-inch infotainment system, special beige seat cover and floor mats. Outside the Jazz now has rear parking-sensors and a emblem marking the Jazz as a special model.

Speaking about the Privilege Edition of Jazz, Jnaneswar Sen, Sr Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our festive offering of Honda Jazz Privilege Edition, with advanced infotainment, security and comfort features, is a great value for our customers at a very attractive price and strongly enhances its appeal. HCIL has witnessed strong sales momentum