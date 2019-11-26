New Honda City Revealed for 2020

The new Honda City was recently revealed in Bangkok, Thailand. This is the fifth generation of the popular car model.

The new Honda City claims to take the driving experience to the next level with an all-new 1.0-litre VTEC Turbo three-cylinder engine with 122 hp and 173 Nm. This is now the most powerful engine that has been offered with the City combined with superior fuel efficiency. The new Honda City projects to deliver a fuel efficiency figure of 23.8 km/litre, which would make it extremely economical. The new City is also now offered in an RS variant, giving the car a more aggressive and sportier look and feel to it.

The new Honda City comes in six colours, including a new colour named ‘Ignite Red’; a real eye-catcher on the road. It is equally well-equipped in the interior department. It runs the latest Honda Connect technology which provides a modern interface between the driver and the car. It also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In a nutshell, the new Honda City with its sporty new look and punchy performance along with its attractive price tag, starting at approximately Rs 9 lakh, and the reliability of Honda is ready to take on the market.