New High-performance Audi e-tron S Packs 500+hp

There’s a new Audi S model. The Audi e-tron S may be all-electric but it packs more than 500 hp and nearly 1,000 Nm of torque.

The Audi e-tron was showcased in India in the middle of last year and, before things went south, and not just for the winter, we thought’s we’d see Audi’s first all-electric offering on sale in India . That wasn’t to be. Either way, while those plans may be on the back-burner, the new Audi e-tron S takes the game further.

Yes, the proportions are the same, well, almost. The Audi e-tron S looks different. Good different. It’s sharper looking thanks to come contrast-enhancing styling additions. It has 23-millimetre wider rear wheel-arches to appear even sportier. And, it seems more energetic. That’s perhaps because it is.

The Audi e-tron S and it’s Sportback counterpart pack fully electric drive use three electric motors, two of which are for the rear axle. This make the duo the first mass-produced electric cars in the world to have three electric motors. Furthermore, the drive layout is based on modular construction. The more powerful electric motor that powers rear axle in the standard Audi e-tron 55 quattro is now installed on the front axle using an adapted design. The intelligent drive control allows for improved handling dynamics and also improves safety. The Audi e-tron S also get electric torque vectoring with active and fully variable torque distribution on the rear axle.

What’s the kicker is the performance on tap. The new Audi e-tron S have more than enough grunt on tap for spirited performance. Compared to the e-tron 55 quattro, with its temporary 300 kW (408 hp) and 664 Nm boost mode, the new Audi e-tron S has maximum boost performance for a full eight seconds. That brings 370 kW (503 hp) and a whopping 973 Nm of peak four-wheel torque. That allows a sprint from zero to 100 km/h of just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Onboard the Audi e-tron S duo, the high-voltage battery has an energy capacity of 95 kWh, with a usable 86 kWh. On a single charge, the Audi e-tron S and the e-tron S Sportback achieve up to 360 km and 365 km of range respectively on the WLTP cycle as per preliminary tests.

Watch this space for news on when we hope to see them here in India.

