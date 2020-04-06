New Genesis G80 Moves Up Tech Ladder

The new Genesis G80, the premium saloon model from the luxury division of Korean major Hyundai, has been revealed and it brings a lot to the table.

The Genesis G80 is now in its third generation and to give it a further boost, Hyundai have armed their premium offering with some serious oomph. The Genesis brand is now in its fifth year and, following the global normal after the epidemic, has decided to go online for their new launch. The G80 mid-luxury saloon, positioned below the flagship G90, features some truly unique design language and equipment as part of its booty.

For starters, the dominating front grille gives it a commanding stance. Then, there are the light bars that run not just across the Quad Lamp headlights but also the sides and rear of the car, for a light surround effect.

Inside, the steering wheel is joined by sleek air vents that run across the passenger compartment splitting it into the panoramic area above and the control area below. The number of hard buttons and switches was intentionally kept to a minimum for both aesthetic reasons and ease of use. In the panoramic area, a heads-up display, a 3D Display from Continental in the form of a 12.3-inch cluster, and a 14.5-inch infotainment system display all the necessary information needed while driving. The control area gets an intuitive Genesis integrated controller for climate control, a rotary-operated electronic shift dial, and even a touch-and-write infotainment system.

The Genesis G80 architecture is a brand-exclusive, third-generation, rear-wheel drive platform with a design that lowers the mass of the body and, thus, the centre of gravity, to ensure more cabin space as well and improved driving stability.

Powering the Genesis G80 is a selection of three powertrain choices, two petrols and one diesel. The entry petrol is a 2.5-litre, turbocharged in-line four making 304 hp and 422 Nm. There is also a larger and more powerful 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 with : 380 hp and a hefty 530 Nm. Finally, there’s a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel in-line four with a useful 210 hp and 440 Nm.

The Genesis G80 gets acoustic glass for the windshield and all doors. It also features improved door sealing, new engine compartment sound insulation, and resonant sound-reducing wheels to ensure indoor quietness and class-leading noise levels. In addition, the Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview, enhances ride quality by reducing road impacts using information supplied through the front camera.

The Genesis G80 will only be available in select global markets and rivals the likes of alternate luxury brands such as Lexus and Infiniti, among the more established European names.