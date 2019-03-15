New Ford Figo Launched in India

The new Ford Figo has been introduced from Rs 5.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two petrol and one diesel engine as well as a new top-end “Titanium Blu” trim.

The Figo has always been a fun little hatch that’s not just affordable but also very practical and well-equipped. The new Ford Figo aims to elevate its presence in the segment with a refreshed design as well as the new Dragon series petrol engines it comes packing – a 1.2-litre with 96 PS, 120 Nm and a five-speed manual, and a 1.5-litre with 123 PS, 150 Nm and a six-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel carries on with 100 PS, 215 Nm and the five-speed manual transmission. The new Ford Figo will be available in three manual trim levels each for petrol and diesel: Ambiente, Titanium and the new Titanium Blu, while the automatic petrol will be available only in the mid-level Titanium trim.

The Ambiente trim gets a charcoal black interior, a manual air-conditioning system, tilt-adjustable steering column, front power windows, rear parking sensors, and 14-inch steel wheels, among other essentials, apart from standard dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. The Titanium trim gets more exterior styling tweaks, 14-inch alloy wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, adjustable rear head-rests, steering mounted controls, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, USB and Aux connectivity, four speakers and navigation, as well as remote keyless entry and go with push button start/stop, auto climate, and all power windows, with the 1.5 A/T also getting ESP with traction control and hill-launch assist. The Titanium Blu adds “Absolute Black” blue exterior detailing with “Blu” accents on the fog lamps and inside the cabin, leather wrapped steering wheel, 15-inch alloys, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and rear view camera. A five-year warranty is standard.

The pricing for the new Ford Figo is as follows:

1.2 Petrol M/T Ambiente: Rs 5.15 lakh

1.2 Petrol M/T Titanium: Rs 6.39 lakh

1.2 Petrol M/T Titanium Blu: Rs 6.94 lakh

1.5 Petrol A/T Titanium: Rs 8.09 lakh

1.5 Diesel M/T Ambiente: Rs 5.95 lakh

1.5 Diesel M/T Titanium: Rs 7.19 lakh

1.5 Diesel M/T Titanium Blu: Rs 7.74 lakh

For now, that’s all the information we can give you. You may read our first drive review shortly.