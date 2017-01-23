New Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition Launched



Ford India have infused a breath of fresh air into the EcoSport by giving it a minor update.

Ford have launched the EcoSport with a new range topping variant called the Platinum Edition, the new variant sees no mechanical changes made to the EcoSport, rather, it sees the addition of new 17-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres, dual-tone colour schemes for the body with a blacked-out roof and step inside there is a 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is built-in with satellite-navigation and reversing camera.

The new Ford EcoSport Platinum Edition will be available with two powertrain options. The 1.5-litre diesel variant which will be priced at Rs. 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and the 1.0-litre Ecoboost variant priced at Rs. 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Story: Sahej Patheja