New Force Gurkha Xtreme Introduced



Force Motors have introduced a new meaner variant of their extremely capable SUV, the Gurkha Xtreme, packing more punch than before.

The Force Gurkha has been styled on the lines of the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, and once again the Gurkha Xtreme borrows its new engine from the Mercedes sourced OM 611 derived common-rail diesel engine now producing 140 PS and 321 Nm. The Force Gurkha Xtreme has a high strength C-in-C chassis and currently is the only vehicle in its class to feature a live rigid front axle with coil-spring suspension giving it superior handling capabilities both on- and off-road. The Force Gurkha also has a dual-mass flywheel which delivers better driveability. The Force Gurkha Xtreme is also the only vehicle that comes with differential locks on both front and rear axles giving it superior off-road ability.

Speaking on this occasion, Ashutosh Khosla, President Sales and Marketing, Force Motors said, “The Gurkha Xtreme is being introduced in a phased manner with the first lot of vehicles being delivered to select customers who have been waiting since long for this variant. With the introduction of the Gurkha Xtreme, our portfolio of off-roading vehicles is complete with variants to take care of every segment, be it mild, moderate or extreme off-roading. The best part of the Gurkha Xtreme is that it is adaptable for competitive off-roading.”

Story: Sahej Patheja