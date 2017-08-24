New Ferrari Portofino To Replace The California T



Ferrari have announced the successor to their entry-level GT (Grand Tourer) car the California T, called the Portofino, which is powered by the same twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 now developing 600 PS.

The Ferrari California has been around since 2008 and has been quite successful. But passionate enthusiasts were left wanting more from the cars 4.3-litre V8 motor, which culminated in the updated California T launched in 2014, which featured a new twin-turbo 3.9-litre motor developing 560 PS. While the California has enjoyed its time in the sunshine (check our First Drive in the California T: here), Ferrari have brought out its replacement, the Portofino which has been named after a famous Italian port.



Ferrari have announced that the new Portofino will be shown in the flesh at the Frankfurt International Motor Show. Under the hood the Portofino is powered by the same twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 as the California T, which now develops 600 PS, 40 PS more than its predecessor and 760 Nm of torque same as the outgoing model. All this new power comes courtesy of the adaptation of new pistons and con-rods, and a new intake system design. The geometrics of the exhaust have also been altered. The Portofino’s new chassis features significant weight saving over the outgoing California. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox. The new Portofino claims to prance from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and expect it to gallop to a top-speed of over 200 mph (321 km/h).



Ferrari have also revised the dynamic characteristics of the Portofino and the car benefits from the addition of new technology. The Portofino features the third generation electronic rear differential (E-Diff3) which has been adopted and integrated with the F1-Trac, which claims to improve both mechanical grip and the control of the car on the limit. The Portofino is also fitted with EPS (Electric Power Steering), which allows the steering ratio to be reduced by seven per cent. The magnetorheological damping system (SCM-E) has also been uprated with dual-coil technology which helps reduce roll while improving absorption of uneven road surfaces, which results is a more dynamic, responsive car that also delivers a better ride.



Ferrari describe the Portofino as an ‘aggressively-styled car with a two-box fastback configuration’, but we think its new look shares a resemblance to the new Ferrari 812 Superfast. The Portofino like the California T has a retractable hard-top roof which now features a more lightweight design can be raised and lowered at the touch of a button even while on the move at low speeds.



While a noticeable amount has been changed to the dynamics of the Portofino from the outgoing model, Ferrari have also made changes inside the cabin with a slew of new features. There is a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new air-conditioning system, new steering wheel, 18-way electrically adjustable seats with a new backrest design that raises legroom for rear seat passengers, and the passenger display. There is also a new wind deflector, which when the top is down, cuts airflow inside the cabin by 30 per cent while also reducing aerodynamic noise.

