New Entry BMW 620d Gran Turismo Introduced

With the growing demand for efficient luxury motoring, BMW have introduced a new entry-level iteration of their new 6 Series Gran Turismo, the 620d, powered by their popular 190-PS four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo stepped in last year to replace the 5 Series Gran Turismo, effectively tipping the scales in favour of more luxury to go with its sport credentials. The new 620d GT, available in Europe in a selection of trim levels, packs every new advancement in safety and comfort, with several choices to enhance the experience and add to connectivity and entertainment. The biggest change, under the bonnet, is the 1,995-cc in-line four TwinPower Turbo diesel engine making 190 PS at 4,000 rpm and a credible 400 Nm between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm. A ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission manages shift duties, transferring the output to the rear wheels. It weighs in at 1,765 kg. An xDrive model, featuring the Bavarian marque’s intelligent four-wheel-drive system, has not been announced, but we may see one in the future if there is a demand for it.

The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in India in only one variant and trim level – the 630i Gran Turismo, powered by the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine making 258 PS and 400 Nm. It is priced from Rs 60.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

