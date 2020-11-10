New Discovery 2021 – Land Rover Reveals Facelift Model

The Land Rover Discovery 2021 facelift has received a facelift and has received some interesting styling and equipment tweaks as well as an updated powertrain selection.

The Discovery 2021 gets some sharp styling additions including new bumpers, lighting elements and wheel designs – the latter from 19 to 22 inches. The Discovery DNA design cues are all present – the clamshell bonnet, stepped roof, visible C-pillar – but it gets a bolder exterior evolution for even more road presence. The new LED headlights with a daytime lights signature/ There’s a revised front bumper with a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents, new signature LED lights with a gloss black panel. There’s also a new R-Dynamic model as well, with an even more assertive character and purposeful stance.

Inside, the Discovery 2021 gets more enhancements to highlight its premium seven-seat stature. The spacious cabin has the cutting-edge Pivi Pro infotainment. A completely redesigned centre console houses a 11.4-inch, full HD touchscreen for a fast and intuitive interface with a simplified menu structure. Pivi Pro provides immediate responses, even when starting the vehicle for the first time, with its built-in back-up battery seeing the navigation system take just a few seconds to initialize. This is complemented by the 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display with high-definition 3D mapping within the instrumentation.

The Discovery 2021 offers a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines, with a standard automatic transmission sending the power to a four-wheel drive system. The petrol P300 is an Ingenium 2.0-litre, in-line four-cylinder unit making 300 hp and 400 Nm. The larger P360 is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder, mild-hybrid unit making 360 hp and 500 Nm. Both use ZF’s 8HP eight-speed automatic transmissions albeit with different ratios for the four- and six-pot engines. The diesel engines are variations of the 3.0-litre Ingenium in-line six-cylinder engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech: the D250 with 249 hp and 570 Nm, and the more powerful D300 with 300 hp and 650 Nm.

The boot volume is also equally cavernous. The five-seat model has from 1,231 litre to 2,458 litre with the second row down. The seven-seat model offers between 258 litres and 2,391 litres.

The off-road capability of the Discovery 2021 is typically Land Rover. It gets standard air suspension for cosseting ride comfort in all environments, with Adaptive Dynamics damper technology. Terrain Response 2 technology automatically primes the car to suit the driving conditions, while the new “Wade Mode” optimizes deep water fording abilities. The Configurable Terrain Response allows drivers to fine-tune the throttle mapping, gearbox shift points, steering and suspension settings. There is also ClearSight Ground View technology that provides a view of the obscured ground directly beneath the front of the vehicle using the central touchscreen and a combination of forward-facing cameras.

Mike Cross, Land Rover’s Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integrity, said, “New Discovery combines superb all-terrain suspension geometry with rewarding dynamics and excellent body control, while maintaining our family SUV’s famed ride quality and comfort. With a state-of-the-art suspension design, lightweight aluminium architecture and intelligent drivetrains we’ve retuned the car to deliver a seven-seat SUV that is hugely versatile, highly capable, incredibly refined, yet more engaging to drive.”

