New ‘Corner Rascal’ Hyundai Veloster N DCT Unveiled

The new Hyundai Veloster N DCT has been unveiled, enhanced with an all-new N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT) for 2020.

The 2020 Veloster N has been designed and engineered to deliver a new level of exhilaration and fun. With the new N DCT, it aims to provide a more engaging experience of a manual transmission with the convenience of an automatic transmission. The new N DCT is equipped with electronic actuators that operate the double clutch, providing ride comfort, fuel efficiency and most importantly, driving preeasue. Unlike a dry double-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to significantly improve lubrication and cooling performance, which is typical of higher torque applications.

The Veloster N packs a 2.0-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine with 275 hp and 353 Nm. There are a few videogame-like features in the N DCT specifically to enhance driving fun. The N Grin Shift (NGS) increases torque by seven per cent or 25 Nm, from 353 Nm to 378 Nm, with an overboost function of the turbocharger to maximize transmission response for 20 seconds – performance that is certain to induce “driver grin”, they say. With the N DCT, the new Veloster N can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Additionally, N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 per cent of throttle, thereby mitigating any reduction in torque by using up-shifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. This gives the driver a responsive feeling of dynamic acceleration when shifting. The N DCT also comes with N Track Sense Shift (NTS) that discerns when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and activates automatically, selecting the right gear and shift timing just like a professional race car driver to provide optimal performance. All of these features can be configured in the Veloster N DCT’s improved infotainment system, using the latest operating system shown on a larger high-definition 8.0-inch display. The infotainment system is paired with a JBL premium sound system.

Along with other updated features such as Rev Matching, Launch Control and Overboost, the 2020 Veloster N DCT is configured to automatically sense the customer’s driving style as well as the road conditions to optimize shift points. For example, if the car is going downhill, the car will use engine braking to reduce the risk of overheating the disc brakes. If the driver is pushing the car on a racetrack, it will use the full spectrum of available engine revolutions to maximize performance.

The Veloster N DCT comes with Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies, including Front Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW). Customers may also opt for N Light Sports Bucket Seats.

Fancy the Veloster N hot-hatch? Give Hyundai India a shout out.