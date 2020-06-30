New Citroën e-C4 Unveiled

French brand Citroën have unveiled their new e-C4 electric car to the world. The new Citroën e-C4 is be based on Groupe PSA’s new CMP mechanical platform and will make its way to the brand’s global lineup, but is unlikely to come to India.

We know Citroën are on the cusp of an India offensive, but they don’t plan on bringing any EVs into the country as of yet, so don’t expect the e-C4, but outside of India, this will be a crucial model in the brand’s armoury. The new e-C4 is part of three powertrain options in 2020 C4 lineup which also includes petrol and diesel engine options. This 2020 model range has also been given a styling makeover, one that still remains true to its crossover roots though. The design of the new C4 is sleek with a swooping roofline and flared wheel-arches underlining its hybrid hatchback-meets-SUV aesthetic. Citroën have confirmed that the C4 lineup will come with the brand’s signature Advanced Comfort programme. This will include “Advanced Comfort seats and suspension featuring Progressive Hydraulic Cushions.”

Key details of the new C4 lineup include a 4.36-metre overall length, diesel and petrol powertrain options, a wide 10-inch touchscreen, connected car features, a panoramic sunroof, 380 litres boot space, 20 driving aid technologies including a heads-up display, a 4.36-metre overall length, and Smart Pad Support; a sliding phone or tablet holder for the front passenger.

The 100 kW electric motor powering the new e-C4 offers the equivalent of 136 hp, 350 km of range, and a quick charger that takes only 10 minutes to charge up enough for 100 km worth of range. The e-C4 also gets a different set of alloy wheels specifically developed to reduce noise and vibration in this quieter EV variant. The other powertrain options include petrol engines ranging from 100 hp to 155 hp or diesel options from 110 hp to 130 hp.

Citroën have confirmed that the launch for the new e-C4 will take place by the end of 2020 with a launch slated for early September and deliveries to begin in Europe by Christmas. As has typically been the case, the C4 lineup sees a few different models based on the same basic body shape. The evolved design of the 2020 C4 lineup incorporates sharp lines and a muscular stance to create a hatchback that has coupe styles married to an SUV stance claims the French brand.