New Citroën e-C4 Unveil on 30 June

French brand Citroën have announced that their new e-C4 electric car will be unveiled to the world on 30 June 2020. The new Citroën e-C4 will be based on Groupe PSA’s new CMP mechanical platform and will make its way to the brand’s global lineup, but is unlikely to come to India.

We know Citroën are on the cusp of an India offensive, but they don’t plan on bringing any EVs into the country as of yet, so don’t expect the e-C4, but outside of India, this will be a crucial model in the brand’s armoury. No details at forthcoming at the moment about the electric motor powering the new e-C4 but we expect it to draw power from a 50 kWh. We expect the power output to be just shy of the 140 hp mark, and the e-C4 will have a competitive range of 300+ km on a single charge. Similarly, there’s no word on launch dates or delivery schedules but with the unveiling taking place at the end of June, a festive-season launch is likely, with deliveries starting early next year. As has typically been the case, the C4 lineup sees a few different models based on the same basic body shape. The same should hold true in terms of the electric model too. So expect the arrival of a conventional e-C4 hatch alongside a more adventurous e-C4 Cactus crossover.

All of this is conjecture of course, since Citroën aren’t really spilling the beans on inside information for the new e-C4 lineup, that too when the official unveiling is right around the corner. So make sure you stay tuned and watch this space because we will be following the launch with a beady eye and reporting back to you across our social media handles, and right here on the website as well.