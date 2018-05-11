New Captur launched in UK; unlikely to come to India

The Captur is Renault’s best-selling car in the UK and the best-selling B-SUV in Europe. A version of the Captur also made its way to Indian shores recently (we’ve driven it). Now, the French manufacturer has revamped their line-up in the UK with a choice of a TCe 90 petrol engine or the dCi 90 diesel engine, both of which come with a five-speed manual transmission, with the diesel getting an option of a six-speed EDC automatic as well.

With price drops and new and old favourite features becoming standard throughout their range it seems like the Captur’s sales figures might not die down anytime soon.

The Captur Play has a host of features such as heated wing-mirrors, a wealth of mobile connectivity such as R&GO System which allows access to cruise control, sat-nav, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, air-conditioning, electrically-adjustable, and heated wing-mirrors, to name a few. It also comes with the popular two-tone exterior paint-job as standard.

In the UK, the Captur Iconic replaces the Dynamique Nav version and, again, has all the bells and fancies of the connectivity of the Play, with a few more add-ons: automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen multimedia system, and automatic headlamps and wipers. A leather steering wheel and ivory upholstery, a reversable boot floor, and 17-inch alloys are some other changes.

On the top of the pile lies the Captur GT Line. This is the most rugged looking from the entire line. From hands-free parking and Europe being mapped on the TomTom sat-nav to heated seats are just a few features of the GT. It is also significantly cheaper than the Signature X Nav it replaces by £1,700-odd (Rs 1.6 lakh).

Will Renault do the something similar for the Indian market? Price drops and connectivity are always welcome. However, though the Indian Captur is based on a completely different platform from its European cousin, and has hit the market only recently. However, some of the features on this line do look very appealing, and would add an extra sheen to the Captur’s appeal here in India.

Story: Zal Cursetji