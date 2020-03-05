New BMW X1 Launched in India

The new BMW X1 has been launched in India. The refreshed and duly updated version of second-generation compact SUV model is now available from Rs 35.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new BMW X1 puts the limelight on its refreshed design, up-to-date features and a fine balance between driving dynamics and comfort. The new BMW X1 is locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai and is available in BS VI diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India.

The new BMW X1 is built to adapt perfectly to a dynamic lifestyle as well as personal taste. There are three trim levels on offer, spread across four variants, two each for petrol and diesel: the new SportX, xLine and M Sport. Each variant features unique exterior and interior elements that lend an individual personality to the car. The new BMW X1 continues with the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engines in petrol and diesel, with the former making 192 hp and 280 Nm and the latter making 190 hp and 400 Nm. All the four variants are now sDrive versions with the engines sending power to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The ex-showroom prices for the new BMW X1 are:

X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol): Rs 35.90 lakh

X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol): Rs 38.70 lakh

X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel): Rs 39.90 lakh

X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel): Rs 42.90 lakh

Speaking on the launch of the new BMW X1, Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, said, “The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide – it reflects the global need the X1 serves. The X1 fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of modern ambitious future leaders who are redefining success – personally and professionally. They don’t hold back and live in the present, enjoying the thrill of success, celebrating each moment of their performance, here and now. They are fearless in playing the big game. The X1 is their ally in this thrilling journey of smashing status quo and setting new benchmarks. With the new 2020 BMW X1, we welcome them into the BMW world to experience the thrill of the ultimate driving machine which will add more thrill to their lives.”