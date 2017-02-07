New BMW M760Li xDrive Introduced



BMW’s flagship 7 Series has received a bunch of upgrades from the BMW M Division, making it a comfortable luxury saloon with the performance to rival most sports cars. If you’re wondering, it’s not a BMW M7.

The new BMW M760Li xDrive is the most powerful and also the fastest accelerating car made by BMW. The 760 is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 which produces 610 PS and 800 Nm. The power is sent to all wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic Sports automatic transmission. The result of all the fire-power in the engine-bay sees the BMW M760Li xDrive go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and power on till it reaches its electronically-limited top-speed of 250 km/h, the optional M Driver’s Package raises the limiter to 305 km/h.

The M760 xDrive comes standard with the Executive Drive Pro suspension system with active anti-roll bars which minimises body-roll to make the most of this performance luxury-saloon. The 760 also comes with Integral Active (four-wheel) Steering which allows the car to corner better. The mostly-rear-biased xDrive system directs power to the front only when required. The brakes required to stop this V12 powered monster are large 19-inch M Sport units.

The 760 also adds the M aerodynamic package which sees the car get larger front air intakes, exclusive 20-inch M alloy-wheels, the kidney-grille is available in a Cerium Grey finish. The 760 also sees the addition of a subtle boot-spoiler as well as a sport exhaust system. The BMW 760Li xDrive also incorporates all the convenience, comfort and safety features, such as gesture control, from the rest of the 7 Series range. The BMW M760Li xDrive is not only the new flagship of the 7 Series range but also the entire portfolio of vehicles that the Bavarian brand offers.

Story: Sahej Patheja




