New BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé Revealed

The next-generation new BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé and their respective Competition models have been formally revealed by BMW M.

The new BMW M3, the G80, looks nothing like the G20 3 Series and sports the controversial front-end styling of the updated 4 Series released earlier this year. The G82 M4 features an evolution of the design with the large kidney-grille featuring horizontal slats, with the aero angles optimized as well. The sharper design is complemented by wider wheel tracks. While the 4 Series was only slightly changed to be M-powered, the M3 has received a 50 mm wider front track and 80 mm wider rear track, making for some proper curves on its haunches.

The powertrain for the new BMW M3 and M4 is a newly developed S58 unit, also seen the X3 M and X4 M, with a classic 84-mm bore and 90-mm stroke making for a 2,993-cc displacement. The M TwinPower Turbo petrol engine runs high-pressure direct injection at 350 bar. The peak output is 480 hp at 6,250 rpm, with a torque of 550 Nm peaking between 2,650 and 6,130 rpm. An M-specific six-speed manual transmission drives the rear wheels.

The new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Competition Coupé meanwhile get a higher state of tune. The 3.0-litre engine makes 510 hp, 30 more, with a peak torque of 650 Nm available between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm. Power flows through an M Steptronic eight-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels. An M xDrive four-wheel drive version will follow. All four models are equipped with the Active M Differential with mixed wheels and tyres: 275/40 R18 at the front with 285/35 R19 at the rear. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h but can be raised to 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Efficiency for the new BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé is rated at up to 12.5 km/l with a combined figure of 9.3 km/l with 248 g/km of CO2. The Competition models, with the standard automatic transmission, are rated at up to 13.1 km/l with a combined 9.8 km/l and 234 g/km CO2. The new models meet Euro 6d (Final) norms.

There are M Performance parts and the M Carbon pack available as well, to dramatically alter the appearance of the models. There is even a new exhaust end set-up for a completely different style that further complements the unique front.