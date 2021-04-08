New BMW 6GT Review – 630i Gran Turismo M Sport

The new BMW 6GT is now in India and there have been some choice changes made to this effervescent Gran Turismo model.

The 6 Series is not gone or forgotten. The new BMW 6GT was introduced in Europe, Germany specifically, and we here in India also get the new model with some tasteful changes that add to both form and function. While the BMW 6GT is not all new, it does bring some important equipment updates.

There are three powertrain choices for the new BMW 6GT – a petrol and two diesels. We had the 630i petrol with the four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo motor, good for 258 hp and 400 Nm, paired to an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. All seems well at BMW HQ with that sort of pairing.

So, the new BMW 6GT retains its enormous proportions, being 5.1 metres long with a wheelbase of over three metres as well. The slender, elongated front form, sloping GT roofline and pop-up rear spoiler make it look very sporty, while its proportions mean serious business – business class, that is. The BMW Laser headlights are now for both low and high beam and are marked out by the distinct blue finish on the units. The M Sport trim gets M badging on the front quarter panels and big wheel arches filled with 19-inch wheels that are wrapped in mixed rubber – 245/45 front and 275/40 rear; very sporty! Inside those wheels are large brake rotors with blue M four-piston calipers at the front and singles at the rear. Yes, there’s an M badge on each wheel, too.

The door-sills get the M Division treatment as well and, with a drop of a window, open up an expansive cabin with more than enough room for four large individuals, and a fifth regular sized one. The tan leather with wood trim accents looks neat and even the plastic quality is exceptional. There have been several additions to make it more up-to-date. These include a refreshed BMW interface with Live Cockpit Professional getting the iDrive controller with touch, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with the new operating system providing configurable displays, apart from speed-sensitive smart navigation and maps, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well. It’s a unique set-up indeed and makes for even more driver engagement with neat little details to look for each time. The info-display behind the M Sport steering wheel also looks sharp and gets selectable displays for a more personalised feel. There’s also a large panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and a reclining rear seatback. The massive boot offers a volume of 600 litres with the seatback up, and up to 1,800 litres with it folded.

