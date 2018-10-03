New BMW 3-Series Revealed



BMW have unveiled their new, seventh-generation G20 3-Series, which showcases significant changes from the departing model and brings forth the driving pleasure synonymous with the brand.

This seventh-generation BMW 3-Series is based the firms new CLAR (Cluster Architecture) forming the backbone of the car, giving it some notable tweaks in-terms of dimensions – 85mm longer (4,709mm), 16mm wider (1,827mm), and 1mm taller (1,442mm). The wheelbase of the car has grown by 41mm (2,851mm) for the benefit of legroom, with the new model dropping 55kg of weight over its predecessor, while still retaining its perfect 50:50 weight distribution between the axles for the benefit of handling.

While making changes under the skin, BMW have designed the new car with more pronounced lines and contoured surfaces. The large signature single-surround kidney grille with the headlights flowing into the grille, unlike the new X5 and Z4 which features a pillar to separate the headlights. The front fog lamps feature some clever aero with the ‘T-shaped’ air-intakes, along with the revised aerodynamics now with a drag coefficient of 0.23, down from 0.26 of its predecessor. Other design changes include the new 3D, slim, ‘L-shaped’ tail lamps, while also retaining the ‘Hofmeister kink’ in the rear windows.



Inside, the uncluttered layout features a driver-focused cockpit, with a large-surface screen grouping of the instrument cluster and control display. The heads-up display (HUD) has a larger projection surface by 70 per cent, giving out more information than before. Other changes which are optional features include the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 paired with the new BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. There is also the optional BMW Digital key with which your smartphone can be used for accessing the car and also starting the engine.



Under the hood an option of six-engine variants will be available with the new 3-Series – the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo diesel motor in the 318d, and 320d which produce 150 PS and 320 Nm and 190 PS and 400 Nm respectively. There are also the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol motors with the 320i and 330i which develop 184 PS and 300 Nm and 258 PS and 400 Nm. There is the new 330d which features the 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-diesel motor which produces 265 PS and 580 Nm. The last engine option is the 340i xDrive which is propelled by the 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-petrol motor developing 374 PS and 500 Nm and paired with the xDrive AWD (all-wheel-drive) system, unlike the other models which are rear-drive only. There is also a plug-in 330e hybrid coming in later 2019 which should provide up to 60 km of electric range. The 330e features the latest in BMW’s eDrive technology with the lithium-ion batteries working in tandem with the petrol motor to develop 251 PS or with the XtraBoost mode is engaged to produce 292 PS. All models are paired to the eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission as standard which has also seen revisions from its predecessor, now with a wider gear spread. There is also the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission option which delivers even shorter shift times.



The new G20 3-Series has been unveiled at the Paris Motor Show and would go on sale in certain markets by March 2019. Expect the new 3-er to come to our shores later next year. And if you’re interested in a higher performance 3-Series, then don’t despair because the new M3 – codenamed G80 will be joining the fold soon.

Story: Sahej Patheja