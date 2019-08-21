New BMW 3 Series launched at Rs 41.40 lakh

The latest generation of the BMW 3 Series is here will be locally produced, which is why it comes in at a very competitive price point. Rudratej Singh, President and CEO of BMW India presided over the BMW 3 Series launch event and confirmed the model’s popularity here saying “every third BMW car sold in India is a 3 series.” With that sort of demand riding on the small Bimmer sedan, it was only a matter of time before it was launched here.

BMW 3 Series Design

The design language of the new BMW 3 Series has been trickled down from the brand’s 8 Series flagship sedan, features distinctive cues such as that iconic large kidney grille, L-shaped DRLs, and wraparound tail lamps to name a few. The signature 3 Series Hofmeister kink is also present, and Singh says that not only is it a specific design cue representing the heritage of the 3 Series line, but it also offers better visibility. The 3 Series is also now longer by 76 mm, wider by 16 mm, a 41-mm longer wheelbase, and it is also a millimetre taller than the outgoing 6th gen model. The car has also gotten a little slimmer, with a 55 kg weight reduction in this model.

BMW 3 Series Tech

Tech is a prominent focus of this new 3 Series and gets all the trappings of a premium BMW offering such as the brand’s singular gesture control, now paired with a touch infotainment that is 10.25-inches in size and a 12.3-inch all-digital cluster as well. Other prominent features include the smart voice-recognition BMW Virtual Assistant, an electric sunroof, HUD, memory seats, reversing assistant, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and keyless entry among others. The cabin too is more spacious owing to the car’s increase in dimensions we mentioned earlier.

BMW 3 Series Engine and Specs

The 3 Series also comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine in the guise of the 330i M Sport which is priced at Rs 47.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This TwinPower Turbo 2.0-litre inline-four produces 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm from 1,550 – 4,400 rpm and accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. There are two options in the 320d diesel guise on offer as well – the 320d Sport at Rs 41.40 lakh and the 320d Luxury Line at Rs 56.90 lakh – both ex-showroom. This 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel plant produces 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque from 1,750 – 2,500 rpm and posts a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.8 seconds.

Both engine options will come mated with BMW’s signature eight-speed Steptronic auto gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. India only gets the 3 Series with rear-wheel drive though, unlike markets abroad that also have the xDrive all-wheel-drive option available. The 3 Series will be available with four driving modes to choose from though – ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. The 3 Series also comes with cruise control with automatic braking, and auto start-stop. Safety-wise you get six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, and ISOFIX child seat mounting.

Rudratej Singh spoke some more regarding the prominence of the 3 Series at the event, saying, “The 3 is the heart and soul of BMW. As the ultimate sports sedan, for over four decades, it has been the flag bearer of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’. In its new avatar, the 3 has outdone itself once again! Built for thrill and driven by technology, the all-new BMW 3 Series is an automobile that creates an impeccable harmony between the driver, the machine and the road. Enthusiasts waiting for the perfect luxury sports sedan will be undoubtedly drawn to its new design, generous space, luxurious interiors and host of innovative technologies. Our current patrons, who swear by the unmatched driving character of the 3, will be equally thrilled with its enhanced best-in-class handling and agility.”

The BMW 3 Series also gets a wide variety of colour options and interior trims to choose from, as you would expect from the German luxury car maker.