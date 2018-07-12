New BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport Line Launched



BMW have launched a new variant of the popular 3 GT in India, the Sport line, at Rs 46.60 lakh (ex-showroom) in 320d guise. The new variant bridges the gap between the Luxury Line and the M Sport.

The BMW 3 GT Sport Line is locally produced at the BMW Group’s plant in Chennai, and will only be available as the diesel-powered 320d GT. The 320d is powered by a 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder diesel motor which produces 190 PS and 400 Nm. The engine is paired to the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, which, in this variant, comes with launch control as standard.

The cosmetic changes to the 3 GT include the newly-designed LED headlamps, along with many design updates, including now losing the chrome details for a more high-gloss black finish, accentuating the cars sporty appeal. Inside, the car gets more sporty touches to emphasize the dynamic character of the 320d Sport: new sport seats, which should guarantee more comfort, and the new sport steering wheel with red contrast stitching.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo established a new vehicle concept and has become a highly successful model in its segment. The new BMW 320d Gran Turismo exhibits striking sporty elements both inside as well as outside, and creates a perfect interplay of luxury and ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’. With the introduction of this new sportier version, we are offering an attractive choice for our customers who want to elevate the feeling of dynamism and sporty aspirations in their vehicles.”

The 3 Series Gran Turismo is also available in petrol as the 330i Gran Turismo.

Story: Sahej Patheja