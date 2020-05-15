New Bentley Flying Spur Available To Order In India

The next-generation, new Bentley Flying Spur is now available to order in India. Five pre-configured themes are on offer, with the choice to customize even further.

The next-generation Flying Spur from luxury marque Bentley Motors is now available to order in India with the configurator going live on the local websites. While there is no indication of price, expect prices starting from around the Rs 4 crore (base ex-showroom) mark. Bentley Motors have a First Edition model or a special “Bentley Suggests” section where five pre-configured specifications are presented; each of which may be further customized. These are called Cool Harmony – a business luxury spec, Storm Noir – an extremely sporty black and dark theme, Fire and Ice – a dual-tone theme, Alter Ego – an earthy dual-tone theme, and Tuscan – a sport-luxury grand-touring specification. Each of these may be further customized rather extensively.











By extensively, we mean there are 17 standard colours and 14 extended colours to choose from, a selection of six 21-inch wheels of two Mulliner Specification 22-inch alloy wheel designs. The interior can be had in comfort specification with optional contrast stitching. There are 17 contrast stitching options, as well as 14 contrast piping options and 23 emblem stitching options. There are three hide trim choices for the interior with 11 hide colours to choose from, eight single-veneer or seven dual-veneer choices each over Grand Black, as well as a chrome pinstripe option. Three steering-wheel choices with options for heating, sport pedals, and optional contrast carpet binding. A choice of further fine-tuned theme packages are offered as well including City, Touring, Diamond Knurling and Mood Lighting, oh, and a Smoker’s Specification. Plus there are the options for exterior elements, convenience, audio and communication including Naim for Bentley or Band & Olufsen for Bentley, rear entertainment, technology – adaptive cruise control and the signature rotating display on the dashboard, and, of course, deep pile mats and a choice of those plush lambswool rugs.

The new Bentley Flying Spur is available with only one engine choice for now, and, let’s be honest, it does bring a lot! The 6.0-litre W12 TSI turbo-petrol engine makes 635 hp between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 900 Nm peaking between 1,350 and 4,500 rpm. That’s enough to propel the 2,437-kg, 5.31-metre long new Flying Spur to 100 km/h from zero in just 3.8 seconds and up to a top speed of 333 km/h. The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission enables rapid gearshifts and smooth acceleration. There’s also a new torque-vectoring-by-brake system that brakes the inner wheels when cornering, working alongside Bentley Dynamic Ride and the 48-volt Electronic Active Roll Control system for impressive agility at any speed. A choice of four driving modes – Comfort, Sport, Bentley and Custom – are also at hand. The WLTP (Worldwide-harmonized Light-vehicle Test Procedure) test cycle, mandatory in Europe, resulted in a rated fuel efficiency figure of 7.87 km/l high and 4.13 km/l low, with CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) emissions of 337 g/km.

Bentley Motors operate out of New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhopal with service centres catering to all locations across the country. For now, the dealerships are temporarily shut but, as we mentioned, the configurator is line on bentleymotors.com now.

