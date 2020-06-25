New Bentley Bentayga Super-luxury SUV Arrives on 30 June

The all-new Bentley Bentayga super-luxury SUV is set to début on 30 June as the first car of the exclusive luxury brand’s “Beyond100” business strategy.

The new Bentley Bentayga is continue to be the pinnacle SUV and aims to raise the benchmark even higher. When it first arrived, it was the world’s fastest production SUV, as was the faster Speed iteration, until its cousin, the Lamborghini Urus, with a third less cylinders and a bit more power, usurped that throne by a single-km/h higher top speed figure! That apart, the new Bentley Bentayga will, as with its predecessor, continue to have the widest brief of any car on sale. Having celebrated their centenary recently, Bentley hope that the new Bentayga launch, under their Beyond100 business strategy, is a journey that will see them become the world leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

The new Bentley Bentayga will continue to be the fastest, most luxurious and, importantly, most versatile SUV in the world. It will offer a true Bentley driving experience and showcase unparalleled luxury together with effortless performance as well as everyday usability. All three were definitely part of the exclusive package when we had the opportunity to sample the first Bentayga, with the 6.0 TSI W12 no less, a few years ago.

As with the earlier model, the new Bentley Bentayga will offer a choice of four, five, or seven-seat configurations, as well as a variety of powertrains. These are expected to include a flagship 635+hp W12 TSI, a potent V8 biturbo as well as a cleaner plug-in hybrid. The new Bentley Bentayga builds on the popularity of the first-gen model that saw more than 20,000 examples handcrafted and delivered to a global customer base.

The Bentayga set the luxury SUV benchmark when it arrived in 2016, offering customers the ultimate Grand Touring experience unrestricted by landscape or conditions. It’s go-anywhere driving ability and supreme luxury appealed to those who demanded luxury without compromise. Thus, Bentley now seek to raise the bar even higher. As they say, “others will strive to achieve the same combination of luxury and performance – but none can do it like Bentley.”

