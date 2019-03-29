New Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Arrives

Sales for the all-new Bentley Bentayga Hybrid have begun – but only in Canada and the USA. The rest of the world will see its introduction in a phased manner in select markets through the rest of this year.

Coming to the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, the Crewe marque says it is “the world’s first luxury hybrid”. The Bentayga Hybrid uses a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol in combination with a 94-kW electric motor and a 17.3-kWh battery pack. The V6 petrol engine, from within the VW Group, makes 340 PS and 450 Nm. The electric motor, or E-Drive as Bentley refer to it, adds up to 128 PS and 350 Nm. The peak combined system output is 449 PS and 700 Nm – more than enough for the more environment-friendly SUV to dole out some more than reasonable performance figures. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles power delivery duties to the all-wheel drive system.

Though it weighs in at 2,626 kg for the five-seat version (2,619 kg with four seats; Bentley do not list a seven-seat option), it can hit 0-100 km/h in a claimed 5.5 seconds and go up to a top speed of 254 km/h. The rated CO2 output is 124 g/km on the EPA Drivecycle while the efficiency is a claimed 21.2 km/l.

Standard equipment on the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid includes bright chrome radiator matrix grille, full-LED adaptive headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, iron brakes with black calipers, alloy wheels, and air suspension with continuous damping control.

We hope to see the order books open for the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid in India by the end of this year.

More recently, the company has begun accepting orders for the Bentley Bentayga Diesel, which starts from Rs 3.81 crore (base price, ex-showroom). As with every Bentley, the Bentayga Diesel can be personalized extensively with a myriad choice of materials and colours on offer. The only differentiator is the ‘V8 Diesel’ badging on the lower edge of the front doors. The Bentayga Diesel uses a 4.0-litre V8 with two turbochargers and an electric compressor to make a lag-free 435 PS at 3,250 rpm and a peak 900 Nm of torque from just 1,000 rpm. The Bentayga Diesel is available with a choice of four, five or seven seats.