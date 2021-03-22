New Audi S5 Sportback TFSI Launched in India

Audi India have introduced the updated S5 Sportback from Rs 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

The S5 Sportback is the sportier iteration of the four-door coupé sitting above the A5 TFSI and below the RS 5. It offers a blend of comfort, technology and performance in a unique package.

The kit includes S-specific elements that highlight its sleek coupé silhouette, Matrix LED headlights and special 19-inch alloy wheels. Equipment on offer includes S sports suspension with damping control, Audi Comfort key, flat-bottomed steering wheel, sport front seats with Alcantara and leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, an updated MMI system and a panoramic glass sunroof Virtual Cockpit Plus with an additional Sport Mode view, a high-resolution 10-inch full colour display with MMI Touch and navigation, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system.

Powering the S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre, V6 TFSI turbo-petrol with 354 hp at 5,400-6,400 rpm and 500 Nm between 1,370 and 4,500 rpm. A seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic drives the signature quattro all-wheel-drive system and allows for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi S5 Sportback is the second product launch this year and we are excited to launch this beauty in India. The Audi S5 Sportback stands out for its distinctive styling and engaging driving experience on one hand, and everyday usability and five-seat comfort on the other. Glamorous, powerful and practical, it is an enticing proposition for buyers who want it all. The introduction of the Audi S5 Sportback will further strengthen our performance cars portfolio in the country.

“With the introduction of new products we are focused on customer delight across segments. Our sales in tier-II and III cities are also growing and we expect it to pick up further during the year. 2021 is a very exciting year for Audi India and customers will be thrilled with what lies ahead for brand Audi. All I can say at this moment is, stay tuned for lots of action in the coming months!”

The primary competition for the Audi S5 Sportback comes from the recently introduced BMW M340i xDrive with its wholesome 387-hp 3.0 six and Rs-63-lakh price tag, and also from the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé which has a set of doors less but matches it on six-cylinder grunt (390 hp) and price (Rs 80 lakh).