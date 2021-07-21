New Audi RS 3 Unveiled.

The latest generation of the Audi RS 3 models have been unveiled and will be available to order in the European market starting mid-July 2021.

The German automobile manufacturers have unveiled the new-generation Audi RS 3 models. This will be the third generation of the RS 3 Sportback and the second generation of the RS 3 Sedan. In terms of design, the car is now more aggressive and easily recognizable with the redesigned Singleframe and its distinctive honeycomb grille. The RS 3 comes standard-equipped with flat, wedge-shaped LED headlights and LED tail-lights including dynamic turn-signal lights. Matrix LED headlights are available as an option, with darkened bezels that feature digital daytime running lights. The new Audi RS 3 models can be ordered in two exclusive RS colours: Kyalami Green and Kemora Gray. There is also an additional option for specific carbon fibre parts.

In the latest generation of these compact sports cars, the engine is now more powerful than ever before. The turbo-charged 2.5-litre, five-cylinder engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and capable of putting out 400 hp at 5,600 rpm which extends over to 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 500 Nm between 2,250 and 5,600 rpm. This marks an increase of 20 Nm of torque from the previous model and is spread over a wider band across the rev range. Audi claim that the RS 3 models can sprint 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Their top speed is limited to 250 km/h, but 280 km/h is also available as an optional upgrade. With the RS Dynamic package and ceramic brakes, they can even reach a top speed of 290 km/h.

This is also the first Audi model that comes standard-equipped with a torque splitter. It replaces the rear axle differential and the previous multiple disc clutch package on the rear axle. Instead, an electronically controlled multiple-disc clutch is used on each of the drive shafts which ensures that the right amount of torque is optimally distributed along the rear axle.

“With the third generation of the Audi RS 3 Sportback3 and the second generation of the Audi RS 3 Sedan, we now offer premium sports cars that are suitable for everyday use and equally thrilling to drive on public roads and racetracks,” says Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “They represent the entry point into our RS world and, thanks to the torque splitter, the ultimate in outstanding performance in the compact segment.”