New Audi Q5 Launched



Audi have launched the second generation Q5 in India today, with prices starting at Rs 53.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new second generation Q5 is based on the VW Group’s MLBevo platform. Sharing its platform with the flagship Q-line vehicle, the Q7 along with other products from the VW Group. The use of the new platform means the new Q5 is almost 90 kg lighter than its predecessor.

The new Q5 has been spotted testing in India for some time now before its intended launch. Under the hood the second-gen Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor, already seen in the Audi A4 and A6, developing 190 PS and 400 Nm. It is paired with the seven-speed dual-clutch S tronic automatic transmission, powering all four wheels through the quattro all-wheel-drive system. There should also be an option of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor, along with the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel motor in the future.

The exterior of the new Q5 get a bunch of tweaks over its predecessor. The new angular front grille and the reworked LED headlamps, along with bolder lines making the new car look more athletic. The interior in the new Q5 is well laid-out with some fixtures and fitting looking like they were lifted straight out of the flagship Q7. The car is equipped with Audi’s familiar MMI Touch infotainment system, Audi Drive Select, panoramic sunroof, and eight airbags, along with the Audi Virtual Cockpit replacing the traditional analogue dials.

The new Audi Q5 has entered the market with stiff competition around. The recently launched Volvo XC60, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Lexus NX are already there, along with the incoming BMW X3 set to be launched at Auto Expo. Ex-showroom pricing for the new Q5 is as follows:

35 TDI Premium Plus: Rs 53.25 lakh

35 TDI Technology: Rs 57.60 lakh

Story: Sahej Patheja