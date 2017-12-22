New Audi Q5 Incoming



Audi are gearing-up for the launch of their all-new mid-size luxury SUV, the Q5. The new Q5 is going to be launched in India on 18 January 2018.

The platform for the second generation Audi Q5 is now based on the VW Group’s MLBevo platform. It shares the platform with the flagship Q-line vehicle, the Q7 and other products from the VW Group. The use of the new platform means the new Q5 is lighter than its predecessor.

The new Q5 has been spotted testing in India for some time now ahead of its launch in January. We can expect the second-gen Q5 to be launched with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor, already seen in the Audi A4 and A6, developing 190 PS and 400 Nm. It is paired with the seven-speed S tronic gearbox. A 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor is expected as well, making 252 PS and 370 Nm. The range-topper will be the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel motor, which, in its latest guise, develops 286 PS and 600 Nm.

The second-generation Q5 will be launched on 18 January with an expected price range of between Rs 50-60 lakh. It already has tough competition in India with the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the recently launched new Volvo XC60, and the incoming BMW X3 which will be launched at the Auto Expo 2018.

Story: Sahej Patheja