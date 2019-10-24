New Audi A6 Launched

The new Audi A6 is finally here with the eighth-generation model being launched in India starting at Rs 54.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Audi A6 has been updated with major changes to the exterior and interior. This is the eighth-generation model of the popular A6 executive saloon and gets a sharper design and styling inspired by the A7 and A8. In India, Audi will only offer the 45 TFSI petrol variant that is powered by a 2.0-litre, BS VI-ready, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine making 245 hp and 370 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

On the outside, we see many new design elements. At the front, the new Audi A6 gets the Singleframe hexagonal grille with sharp LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The front bumper is slightly larger and gets more chrome detailing. The rear gets new LED tail-lamps that are blended together by a flowing strip across the boot-lid.

Inside, the cabin of the new Audi A6 gets black panels with a new MMI touchscreen in the middle and a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit display behind the steering wheel. The A6 also gets 37 driver assistance systems. These systems are divided into three packages: park assist, city assist and tour assist. Safety features on the new A6 include ABS with EBD, front and rear parking, electronic stability program, electric parking brake with auto hold, traction control, and eight airbags.

The new Audi A6 will go up against the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Volvo S90 and Jaguar XF. We hope to drive it soon to tell you all about how it fares.

Story: Azaman Chothia