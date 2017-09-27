New Audi A5 Trio Launch Tomorrow



Audi India are gearing up for the launch of the much awaited A5 trio. We can confirm that two of the three launches are the A5 Coupé and S5 Sportback, the third car we believe is the A5 Cabriolet. Here is what you can expect.

The new Audi A5 is the new sporty offering from the German marque and will be positioned above the Audi A4. The new A5, along with its new lightweight construction and Matrix LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps, incorporates a dynamic stance with more pronounced lines than the outgoing model, which make it look more aggressive on the road.

Inside, the new A5 is slightly larger than the outgoing model and features more weight saving materials to keep the car on the lighter side. The A5 also gets the Virtual Cockpit with a 12.3-inch TFT screen to replace the traditional dials. The car also gets the new 7.0-inch Audi MMI with a rotary dial while the optional MMI touch is also available to replace the dial. There is also a new HUD (Head-Up Display) in the new car, so the driver doesn’t have to take his eyes off the road. The A5 also can be equipped with an optional 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system producing 755 W through 19 speakers. Overall, the new A5 is shaping up well, packing a hefty load of equipment while also losing 60 kg of weight over the last model.



The new Audi A5, overseas, is available with a choice of five engines – two petrol and three diesel. The first is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder TFSI motor with two different states of tune: 190 PS and 320 Nm with power going to the front wheels, and 252 PS and 370 Nm, powered by the quattro all-wheel-drive system. Power flows through a seven-speed S tronic twin-clutch automatic gearbox. Diesel buyers, don’t despair, there is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder TDI motor which produces 190 PS and 400 Nm, also seen in India in the Audi A4 and A6, with power going to the front wheels. There is also the 3.0-litre V6 TDI motor in two different states of tune: 218 PS with 400 Nm, and the more powerful 286 PS with 620 Nm, both paired to the quattro all-wheel drive. The 286-PS 3.0-litre V6 is paired to the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The other offering is the new S5 Sportback. It packs a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 that makes 354 PS and 500 Nm; 21 PS and 60 Nm more than the outgoing model. The power flows from the new eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels through the quattro all-wheel-drive system. Audi claim that the S5 can go from 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds and onward to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.



The prices for the new Audi A5 ‘Brat Pack’ are yet to be revealed, but we can be sure that each model of the new trio would make quite an exciting proposition. Stay tuned for more.

Story: Sahej Patheja