New 2021 Lexus LS Brings Tech Updates

Few do luxury the way the Japanese do it and the 2021 Lexus LS has been subject to some new equipment additions and updates.

The fifth-generation Lexus LS arrived in 2017 with a distinct silhouette and a properly luxurious driving experience. We drove the LS 500 h and came away very impressed indeed. The updated model has now arrived and it promises even greater technology, usability and refinement.

For 2021 Lexus LS, the engineers focused on increasing the comfort, quiet and refinement to balance a range of new improvements. This philosophy applies detailed tuning, thoughtful component updates and control surface upgrades to help Lexus achieve a new standard of vehicle control, balance and driver confidence. As always, the exceptional quietness and comfort that represents Lexus comes from thorough craftsmanship applied to even the smallest component – all the way from the powertrain and suspension to the positioning of the stitch points of the seats.

The new 2021 Lexus LS features Lexus Teammate, the latest in advanced driving assist technologies. For an added sense of security, Lexus not only honed fundamental vehicle performance but also incorporated AI technologies centred on deep learning for predicting and responding to various situations possibly encountered during driving. This system appears for the first time in the Japanese market and will be offered internationally in time.

A striking new aspect of the 2021 Lexus LS is the new Gin-ei exterior that achieves deep shadows and robust highlights, thanks to a new Sonic Method paint technology. With a smooth, mirror-like texture absent of a granular touch, the most-notable characteristics of Gin-ei are the beautiful sparkles of light found in its highlights and the sense of depth created by its deep shadows. It is a silver that delicately reacts to the slightest amount of light.

Inside the 2021 Lexus LS, the touchscreen has improved operability and the uncompromising attention to detail now brings in traditional Japanese crafts, such as Nishijin brocade and Haku metal leaf decoration, for a high-quality interior atmosphere. New seat coverings with deeper stitch points, underlying seat pads with low-resilience urethane offer improved vibration absorption for enhanced comfort. The multimedia system features a new 12.3-inch touch-operated wide display, compatible with SmartDeviceLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The controls on the steering wheel and centre console are now in a uniform black for improved visibility.

In terms of powertrain updates, the changes are subtle, but rather significant in terms of underlying performance. In the 2021 Lexus LS 500h, the hybrid LS, there is increased battery assist during acceleration at oft-used driving speeds to contribute to strain-free acceleration. Also, cabin quietness has been improved by lowering maximum engine revolutions during departure acceleration.

In the 2021 Lexus LS 500, the petrol-only version sees improved initial engine torque, again at driving speeds used often, for improved acceleration and response. With improved shift timing and a wider acceleration range in each gear, the result is less frequent downshifts.

Both versions of the 2021 Lexus LS have undergone tuning of the Active Noise Control and Engine Sound Enhancement for improved quietness. A new Adaptive Variable Suspension solenoid helps reduce damping force, while the vertical spring rate, or stiffness, of the run-flat tyres and the rigidity of the stabilizer bars helps deliver optimum performance.

The 2021 Lexus LS brings the latest advanced driving assist technologies based on the Mobility Teammate Concept that enable onboard systems for driver status monitoring and appropriately assist with recognition, judgment, and operation, in accordance with actual traffic conditions. These include keeping the vehicle in its lane, maintaining vehicle-to-vehicle distance, changing lanes, and overtaking. The system has been engineered to prioritize safety in making judgments and free the driver from operation of the accelerator, brakes, and steering to pay better attention to the surroundings.

Other notable additions include the Advanced Park system, which uses integrated cameras and ultrasonic sensors and a bird’s-eye view display that shows ideal steering wheel position for parking. Then there’s the BladeScan AHS, an adaptive high-beam system where LED-sourced light shines on to a blade mirror spinning at high speed and is transferred to a lens to illuminate the road ahead. The system illuminates areas that may be difficult to see with conventional high-beam systems, such as the road shoulder, and also allows the driver to recognize pedestrians and road signs earlier, without impeding the visibility of oncoming vehicles. The digital rear-view mirror features a larger high-resolution display for improved visibility.

The new 2021 Lexus LS should make its way to India following the phased global roll-out.

Also read: Lexus LS 500h Road Test Review