New 2019 Isuzu mu-X launched From 26.27 lakh

Isuzu India have taken the covers off the latest iteration of their seven-seater SUV – the mu-X. Exterior changes in the new mu-X include a refreshed design which Isuzu claim is derived from an eagle, projector headlamps and LED DRLs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior too has been spruced up, with the addition of black upholstery and leather seats, and silver- and chrome-finish dashboard accents among other things.

This refreshed mu-X retains the same engine as its predecessor, a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel producing 177 PS and 390 Nm, and five-speed automatic transmission. As per usual, the SUV is available in 4X2 and 4X4 configurations. The mu-X also gets six airbags as standard rather than only dual-front airbags as in its predecessor. This, along with the inclusion of hill descent control adds another level of safety to a vehicle that has always come equipped with ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, and emergency brake assist.

Speaking at the launch event, Naohiro Yamaguchi, Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “The Isuzu mu-X has been gathering a lot of momentum in the Indian SUV market and is gradually becoming a preferred choice for many Indian families, thanks to its sheer space and comfort it offers. Today with the all new mu-X, we have upped the ante in our offering to the Indian SUV enthusiasts and changing lifestyle of Indian families, who seek ‘more’ from us. The new mu-X is a perfect answer to those who will appreciate the capability and value it offers. I strongly believe the new mu-X will go on to win many more hearts in India.”

Jonty Rhodes, former international cricketer, and brand ambassador for Isuzu also spoke at the event; “I am extremely happy to be back in India and glad to be a part of Isuzu’s journey. Since my association with the brand in August, I have had the opportunity to travel in the mu-X across the country. Built on the versatile D-MAX Pick-up platform, the SUV has more to offer to travel enthusiasts like me and to many families. It certainly brings the best of both worlds together and it grows on you as you drive it more. I strongly believe it could change the dynamics of the SUV market in India. I wish Isuzu a successful journey with the new mu-X”

Price-wise, the 4X2 variant carries a sticker of Rs 26.27 lakh, and the 4X4 comes for Rs 28.23 lakh. Both variants come with a five year or 1,50,000 km warranty and free maintenance for that period as well. The mu-X is available at all 37 Isuzu dealerships across India, that number will swell to 38 with the opening of a new outlet in Pune imminent.