New 2018 Hyundai Creta Launched



Hyundai have unveiled the updated Creta with added features and bolder exterior design, with prices starting from Rs 9.44 lakh.

The Creta has been a deeply loved SUV since its launch in India, and the new Creta hopes to carry on the same winning DNA. The new car comes packed with many segment-first features such as the sunroof, six-way powered driver seats, cruise control, along with other innovative features the Smart Key Band, wireless phone charging, and AutoLink connected car technology. Among the most significant changes is the redesign of the front grille which now follows the Cascade Design which is very prominent in other SUV vehicles from the marques portfolio such as the Tucson. Other new details include the new projector headlamps with LED DRL’s, dual tone front and rear bumper, and front and rear skid plates.

Powering the new Creta are the selection of petrol and diesel options. The 1.6-litre petrol motor makes 123 PS and 151 Nm. The 1.6-litre diesel engine develops 128 PS and 260 Nm. There is also a 1.4-litre diesel engine option which produces 90 PS and 220 Nm. The engines are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. There is also the option for a six-speed automatic in both petrol and diesel variants.

The prices for the new Creta are as follows in Rs lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi):