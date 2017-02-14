New 2017 Honda City Launched



Honda have launched the much awaited update to the popular City, which also sees the introduction of a new top-end variant.

Honda’s new fourth-generation City is built on the concept of “Advanced, Energetic and Smart”, which claims to delight customers with a wide-range of high-technology features such as integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. The new City also has a more advanced touchscreen infotainment system, called Digipad. The new City line-up also sees the addition of a new flagship ‘ZX variant’.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, HCIL said, “The Honda City has been our most successful model in the country. It has brought joy to over 6.5 lakh customers across the country and has been India’s most successful sedan since its launch in 1998. it has been the industry benchmark for quality and has been ranked No. 1 by the JD Power Initial Quality Study 14 times since its inception in the Indian market.”

He further added, “With the launch of a much-awaited new Honda City 2017 we aim to exceed our customers’ expectations by offering amazing value at a very competitive price. I am confident that with the new City, we will regain our leadership position in the segment.”

The major difference between the last City and the new one new chrome front grille which gives the new car a more premium appeal. The interior design in the new City features a new 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, in the V, VX and ZX variants. The all-new infotainment system features satellite-navigation, voice recognition, Bluetooth linked telephone, audio streaming, 1.5 GB internal memory, two USB ports, two micro-SD card slots and one HDMI-in slot. The City also features Wi-Fi support for smartphone connectivity.

The new Honda City is also equipped with a range of safety technologies which are offered as standard across all variants. Honda’s ACE body structure, dual SRS airbags, ABS with EBD, impact mitigating front head-rests, pedestrian injury mitigation technology, three-point ELR seat belts and ISOFIX compatible rear seats are all standard in the new City. The new flagship ZX variant hosts six airbags – front dual, both side curtain airbags and both front seat side airbags. The ZX variant will also include automatic headlights with auto-off timer and rain-sensing wipers.

The power-unit in the new City remains the same with the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine producing 100 PS and 200 Nm of torque, with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine developing 119 PS and 145 Nm of torque. The new Honda City will be offered in five variants. Petrol manual transmission will be available in S, SV, V and VX variants. Petrol CVT will be available in V, VX and ZX grades. The diesel manual City is available in SV, V, VX and ZX variants.

Story: Sahej Patheja