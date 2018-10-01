My Renault App with more Features Launched

Renault India have launched the latest version of their customer-centric smartphone application My Renault, which now caters to potential Renault customers along with existing ones. In order to reach more customers digitally, Renault India have introduced an array of new features in the new app ranging from model information to booking a new Renault car. The French automaker also said that the app comes with more than 90 new features solely aimed to provide a fast, intuitive, and happy experience. Along with enquiry and booking features, the app also integrates e-commerce style sales wherein customers can buy Renault accessories and merchandise online along with the possibility of getting some items home delivered in select locations.

Renault have also introduced the Refer-a-Renault programme on the app where one can get exciting offers and rewards when they refer a friend to buy a Renault car. Renault have also improved the registration and log-in process of the app making it more reliable and secure. The app is also connected to Renault Connect, a dealer management system which enhances the overall after-sales and service experience.

The app is avialable on Android Play Store and Apple App Store.