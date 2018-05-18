MRF Rated Highest in Customer Satisfaction by J D Power Study

J D Power India Original Equipment Tyre Customer Satisfaction Study has ranked MRF the highest in tyres for Utility/Compact SUV vehicles and Sedans in 2018.

MRF Ltd are India’s number one tyre manufacturers and have previously won the overall J D Power Award 12 times.

The J D Power Study, now in its 18th year, has taken the needs of the Individual Customer segments seperately which, even though a norm in advanced markets like the US, is a first for India. The study was carried out between May 2017 and August 2017 and was based on responses from over 3,600 new-vehicle owners across the country who purchased a 2015/2016 model.

“Meeting the evolving needs of a Young Indian Customer is the most important focus of all MRF Team members in the organisation. We are delighted to receive the recognition yet again from J D Power & Associates, Singapore, and thank them for the unique distinction. This Ranking reinforces our approach of offering the Best Products and Services to all our esteemed Customers. We thank all our Customers, Vendors and Associates for their patronage,’’ stated Koshy K Varghese, Executive Vice President, Marketing.

This is indeed a proud moment for MRF and their customers as India is growing in stature in the Global Passenger Vehicle Manufacturing Industry where India stood as the fourth largest manufacturer in 2017 and MRF ranked amongst the top 15 tyre manufacturers in the world.

Story : Zal Cursetji