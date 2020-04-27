MRF Contribute To Support During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The board of MRF Limited have made a commitment towards spending Rs 25 crore to support initiatives and help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This support of Rs 25 crore from MRF Limited will be in the form of a contribution to the PM CARES fund at the central level and support to various state governments where MRF’s factories are located. Direct district-level projects are also being undertaken to provide relief in various forms including providing medicines and personal protective equipment for medical and relief personnel and weaker sections of society.

They are also supporting in the sanitization of areas, distribution of essentials to migrant labour, and the local community to ensure better access to food for the underprivileged sections of the society, which are being affected the most in the current situation.

The management team from MRF will be working with the district level authorities to roll the relief activities which are being supported directly. The coronavirus pandemic has been a tough time for the world and it is great to see MRF join hands with the government to support with the ongoing crisis.