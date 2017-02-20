MRF Challenge Trophy Winners Awarded



The Winners of the MRF Challenge 2016 have been handed their trophies by MRF brand ambassador and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The winner of the MRF Challenge 2016 was Harrison Newey, with runner-up being Joey Mawson and in third place was Mick Schumacher. All three drivers were presented their awards at a glitzy function by Indian sporting icon Sachin Tendulkar. Harrison Newey clinched the title after finishing equal on points, but winning more races than Joey Mawson.

Harrison Newey spoke regarding his victory, “It is an incredible feeling to win the MRF Challenge, especially on the last lap of the final race. At the start of the season my aim was to win the title so it feels good to achieve that. The field has been very competitive and I have had to work really hard to win the title. Overall the MRF Challenge has been a good learning for me and I hope to continue this form going into the rest of the year.”

Joey Mawson gave his thoughts on his MRF Challenge experience, “I had a good series and finished tied on points with Harrison. It is a shame to lose the title this way but am happy with my overall experience. Harrison and Mick have been quick all season but I have managed to be consistent. Cheers to the entire MRF team for a memorable experience.”

Mick Schumacher further added, “I had a really good experience racing in the MRF Challenge. Congratulations to Harrison Newey for winning the series. The racing overall has been great, especially with Harrison and Joey (Mawson). It was also a big honour for me to meet the great Sachin Tendulkar. I now look forward to the Formula 3 season which starts in a few months.”

The MRF Challenge features MRF Formula 2000 race cars, which are made in India by JA Motorsport. The Formula 3 style cars are built in collaboration with Dallara. The cars are powered by a 2.0-litre Mountune Duratec engine with max power of 230 PS and shod on MRF Z.L.O. tyres. The cars also feature advanced aerodynamics with underbody diffuser and a Hewland six-speed sequential gearbox.

Story: Sahej Patheja