More Power: BMW M5 Competition Edition

BMW have introduced the ultimate iteration of the M5, the Competition Edition, with all of 600 PS.

The new BMW M5 ‘Competition Edition’ is essentially a new avatar to continue offering the motor in the same state of tune as the 30 Jahre Edition – their 30th Anniversary special edition M5. The 4.4-litre TwinPower Turbo V8 makes 600 PS and 700 Nm, all of which are sent to the rear wheels via an M seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The M5 Competition Edition includes the ‘Competition Package’ as standard kit.

That kit includes even firmer springs and dampers and a ride height lowered by 10 mm. The tyres are now 265/35 ZR 20 front and 295/30 ZR 20 rear. The Active M Differential also gets an optimised traction control programme. The servotronic steering and M Dynamic mode are also tuned to be their absolute best – more responsive and precise. The aim is to deliver race-track performance on the road and the, well, race-track. The Carbon brakes are also a box on the options list.

Exterior styling finishers for the M5 Competition include a carbon-fibre finish for the diffuser, mirror covers and rear boot-lid gurney as well as a black-finish for the kidney grille and side vents, the former with ‘M5 Competition’ lettering.

The M5 Competition Edition is available from €129,500 (Rs 96 lakh) in select European markets.

Story: Jim Gorde