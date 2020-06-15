Mitsubishi Eye Indian Comeback

Japanese automakers, Mitsubishi, are eyeing a comeback into the Indian market according to reports. Word is that the comeback would be led by either one or two new SUVs.

Mitsubishi once held a premium name, courtesy of the Lancer model, that was favoured by a number of citizens in the country. Following that there was the Cedia sedan, the premium SUV, Montero, and the rugged and legendary SUV, the Pajero and then the Pajero Sport, with the Outlander also seeing the portfolio for some time. However, sales figures forced the Japanese manufacturers to take their leave in India, leaving only the Pajero Sport in their Indian catalogue.

Now, though, with SUVs being the talk of the town, Mitsubishi plans on re-entering the Indian market with two SUVs. One that would take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4, which are big, meaty, full-size SUVs that boast a commanding stance and appeal. The other would possibly be a competitor to the bat-sh*t crazy, mid-sized SUV segment which has the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector. This segment is arguably the toughest and most competitive segment in the country with a number of brilliant choices available. Hence, Mitsubishi indeed have their work cut out if they intend to swim in these waters.

Having said that, Mitsubishi surely knows how to build a car and we can only hope the company decides to give it a proper shot in India. If so, the Indian customer can look forward to another reason to smile wide. What are the current options that Mitsubishi might consider then? Well other than the Montero and Pajero that we have already seen in the country, we might get to see the Eclipse or the Outlander series.

Mitsubishi are currently mum on that aspect, so the guessing game is all we could play at the moment. However, we shall keep you updated on further happenings with this story as we find out more.