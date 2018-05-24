MINI India launch the new Cooper range

BMW India have announced that the new MINI Cooper range will go on sale in the country from June 2018.

The new MINIs are here and they look more exciting than ever. Today, BMW India announced the arrival of the new range, and customers can buy the MINI Cooper starting from June 2018 across all BMW showrooms in the country. The refreshed MINI line comes with numerous design changes and mechanical updates.

Talking of the exterior, the MINI still retains that gorgeous front-end that we are all familiar with. However, the overall design is now more streamlined. At the back, MINI have given the car a more British theme by making the tail-lamp layout resemble the Union Jack. MINI are also offering a piano black trim at the front and the rear as an option.

On the inside, there are several MINI logos that welcome you. MINI are also offering a lot more standard equipment inside the cabin than before. There are several changes on the inside as well, mainly in the form of new leather upholstery, piano black finishes, backlit elements, sports seats, and more. MINI are also offering two optional packages – the first one being the Mini Excitement Pack that comes with LED interior and ambient lighting, MINI logo projection, multi-functional steering wheel, and several other features. The second is the MINI Wired pack, which offers a bigger 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MINI find mate, navigation system, MINI connected XL, wireless charging, 2ND USB interface, 20 GB internal hard drive and more.

The car’s aesthetics then, look pretty good, and so do the engines on offer. MINI will be offering the Cooper S 3-door and Cooper S Convertible with the powerful 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that produces 192 PS and 280 Nm. The transmission offered with this engine will be BMW’s new seven-speed double clutch Steptronic Sports gearbox with shift-by-wire technology. MINI are also offering their 1.5-litre TwinPower turbo diesel engine in the Cooper D variants. This engine will produce 114 PS and 270 Nm.

The cars also come with standard safety equipment like multiple airbags, brake assist, 3-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, ABS, cornering brake control, and run-flat tyres. MINI are also offering auto start/stop, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps, and electromechanical steering as standard.

Ex-showroom prices for the new MINI range are as follows:

MINI 3-door Cooper D (Diesel): Rs 29.70 lakh

MINI 3-door Cooper S (Petrol): Rs 33.20 lakh

MINI 5-door Cooper D (Diesel): Rs 35 lakh

MINI Convertible Cooper S (Petrol): Rs 37.10 lakh