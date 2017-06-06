Michelin Rolls Out All-terrain LXT Force SUV Tyres in India

Michelin have introduced the new LXT Force line of tyres for the growing SUV segment.

This tyre is designed to tackle all kinds of terrain and have unmatched durability, better on-road grip with higher traction off-road.

The LXT Force line uses Compact Tread Technology which helps it give unmatched performance together with good durability and grip. On one hand, the durability of this tyre makes it last up to 35 per cent more than its competitors, while on the other hand, it offers maximum traction on both dry and wet surfaces with a braking distance two metres shorter than tyres from the competition.

Sizes range from 15 to 17-inch, with a choice of up-sizes for many present models. The range starts with a 215/60 R15, going up to a 265/65 R17. A 31×10.5 R15 harder-core off-road tyre is also part of the line-up.

Mohan Kumar, Commercial Director, Michelin India said, “The SUV market is one of the fastest growing segments in India. Industry estimates indicate one in four vehicles sold last year was an SUV and as more Indians opt for SUVs, this segment is estimated to continue growing, both in cities and upcountry towns. Our LTX Force is an all-rounder and is ideal for SUV owners who regularly use their vehicle on both paved and unpaved road. Innovation is at the heart of our product development and this tyre is a perfect example of it, where we showcase a seamless transformation from track to road. By using this range, the SUV users in India will benefit from the international technology that has enjoyed numerous podium finishes at gruelling all terrain competitions such as Rally WRC.”

Story: Richie Fernandes