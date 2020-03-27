Michael Perschke Departs from Automobili Pininfarina

Michael Perschke departs from Automobili Pininfarina, having been the Chairman and CEO of the electric hypercar brand for almost two years.

Mahindra & Mahindra Managing Director, Dr Pawan Goenka, confirmed that Perschke departs from the business of Automobili Pininfarina. Following the departure, Per Svantesson was appointed to the role of Managing Director and CEO as an interim arrangement with immediate effect.

Dr Goenka, who was recently awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Car India and Bike India Awards 2020, said: “Michael Perschke has decided to leave his position as Managing Director and CEO of Automobili Pininfarina GmbH. His last day with the company will be 25 March 2020. Michael joined the company on 1 July 2018 and before that he was associated with us as an Advisor since October 2017. Michael was instrumental in the creation of Automobili Pininfarina’s business model and strategy.

“He can look back on an impressive success story in developing a disruptive product and founding this organization. We wish to place on record our appreciation for Michael Perschke for his passionate contribution and wish him the very best for his future endeavors.

“We are pleased to appoint Per Svantesson as the Managing Director and CEO for Automobili Pininfarina with immediate effect. Per has worked closely with our business since 2017 and calls upon 36 years of international experience in senior automotive industry positions. Per will now work under the guidance of the Board as we continue on our mission to make Automobili Pininfarina the most desirable and sustainable luxury electric carmaker in the world.”

As Perschke departs Automobili Pininfarina, we recall the time the new brand made headlines worldwide when they revealed the PF0 concept car which then turned in to the stunning Battista electric hypercar. More recently, the limited-edition Battista Anniversario was introduced as well.