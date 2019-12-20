MG ZS EV Bookings Open

 

Bookings have opened for the MG ZS EV.

The MG ZS EV is Morris Garages’ first electric vehicle in India (and second model in their line-up) and the marque has a lot of expectations riding on it. With a length of 4,314 mm, the MG ZS EV is certainly not a compact SUV. The ZS EV draws power from a 44.5-kWh battery that is stored under the rear seat – without eating into cabin or storage space. MG claim that the battery can be fully charged within six to eight hours. Motive force comes from a three-phase, permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces a healthy 142.76 hp at 3,500 rpm and a peak torque of 353 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The ZS EV gets disc brakes at either end and the suspension is handled by a MacPherson strut at the front while a torsion beam axle takes care of the rear.

The car will be available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive (top-end). The features that the Exclusive gets over the Excite include leather seats, dual-pane sunroof, rain-sensing wiper and six speakers. The ZS EV added another feather to its cap by achieving a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP safety assessment.

MG are offering 5 years/unlimited kilometres warranty and a battery warranty of 8 years/ 1,50,000 km. Bookings open on December 21 at a token amount of Rs 50,000. Expect a price in the range of Rs 20 lakh when the car is launched in the first week of January.

