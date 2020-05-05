MG Motors 360M MPV – Things To Know

The MG Motors 360M is the British manufacturer’s MPV, slated to take on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the country. The MPV was showcased at this year Auto Show in Delhi and received a fair few favourable notices from visitors. Here are a few points to keep in mind for the upcoming vehicle.

As we mentioned, the MG Motors 360M will stand up directly to the much-liked Ertiga, however, the 360M sports a longer wheelbase and overall length. This transforms into a more spacious cabin, something we cannot complain about. Having said that, the 360M will only be produced as a six-seater variant sporting two seats in three rows, unlike the seven-seating Maruti.

Boot space on the MG Motors 360M though is something to admire. With the second and third row folded the MPV will boast of a 1,350-litre boot. Ample space for ample luggage or your annoying neighbours’ two-wheeler.

This is an MG Motors vehicle, hence one may be sure of the MPV being stuffed with all the features the technological price point may have. Features like electronic stability control, electric power steering, an 8-inch central control screen, LCD dashboard, reverse camera images, an electric sunroof, and more. Considering what MG Motors have stuffed into the Hector, we can be sure this launch would be on a similar path.

Engine variants for the MG Motors 360M MPV would be in all probability a 1.5-litre petrol unit that would make 103 hp and 135 Nm of torque. Transmission would be carried out by an automatic CVT gearbox. Pricing is where we may plead the fifth considering what the future economic situation may hold, but we can expect the MPV to be slightly above the Ertiga which starts at Rs 7.59 lakh ex-showroom. We shall keep you posted on more news about the MG Motors 360M as more information flows in.