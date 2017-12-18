MG Motor Geared For India Launch



Iconic British manufacturer MG (Morris Garages) Motor have announced the marque’s introduction in India. The brand have announced their arrival in India through online portals.

MG Motor originally started in 1924, with production mostly focussed on two-door sports cars. The original factory located in Abingdon, Oxfordshire until they relocated to their later factory located in Longbridge, Birmingham in the United Kingdom. Over the years the famous marque has been owned by various parent companies such as British Leyland (1968-1986), British Aerospace (1988-1994), BMW (1994-2000) and the reformed MG Rover Group between 2000-2005. In 2005, the MG Rover Group was purchased by Nanjing Automotive Group (NAC) and created a new company. NAC was later purchased by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) and MG Motor was reformed.

Today, MG Motor have announced their introduction into the fiercely competitive Indian market. The marque will be taking over operations from a departing General Motors (GM) in India. MG Motor in their current stable worldwide have the MG ZS SUV, MG GS SUV which was the first SUV ever made by the marque, and the MG 3 in some markets. MG Motor have still not made any statements on which vehicles from their current stable are going to be making their way to our shores. Watch this space for more.

You can follow the brand’s Facebook page here: click here

Story: Sahej Patheja