MG Motor Enter Used Cars Business in India with MG Reassure

After the success of the MG Hector models and the ZS EV, MG Motor India launch ‘MG Reassure’ to offer certified pre-owned cars in the country.





Through the new MG Reassure vertical, existing MG owners can sell the Hector, Hector Plus or ZS EVs back to the company without any obligation to exchange them for a new MG vehicle. And to those who seek to buy a pre-owned car, the MG Motor reassure a 160 plus quality checks and conducting the necessary repair work before they are delivered to the end customers. Apart from this, MG Motor state that they will undertake a methodical evaluation for the pricing of the used vehicles to attain a competitive asking price.

Speaking on the launch of MG Reassure, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “Through MG Reassure program, we want to create a platform extending Transparency, Speed, Peace of Mind, and Assurance of the Best Resale Value of MG cars to our customers across India. This program also offers a unique opportunity to other patrons for purchasing quality pre-loved MG cars from our Reassure centres. The initiative will enhance customer retention and empower our patrons to stay within the MG Family while enjoying flexible ownership.”

The company shared an industry report which claims that MG vehicles maintain one of the best resale values within the industry and according to top car valuation engines, MG Hector’s resale value is dominating the segment. It further states that the current residual value of MG Hector after a year of use is in the range of 95-100%.

Customers purchasing pre-owned MG vehicles from the company dealerships would also get 3 year and unlimited-kilometre warranty, 3 years roadside assistance, and 3 free services.